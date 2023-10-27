Martins launches three sub-brands
Tire equipment supplier Martins has launched three sub-brands – tiretools, tirestow and tiresupp.
tiretools will provide tire equipment and storage solutions, while tirestow offers a seamless experience to users. Complementing these offerings, tiresupp presents itself as an expert in tire supplies.
Martin Depelteau, president of Martins, said, “These new sub-brands testify to our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-focused solutions. We are determined to provide the tire industry with the tools and supplies necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving market.”
