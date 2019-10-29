Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries software enhanced

ATLANTA, Ga. – Mitchell 1 has updated its TruckSeries suite of web-based software for technicians, to increase the efficiency of commercial vehicle service professionals.

The software provides access to labor estimating, diagnostic trouble code procedures and repair information for all makes of medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Wiring diagrams have been enhanced, and technicians can now access information with fewer clicks. The 1Search Plus interface streamlines search and navigation for diagnostic and repair info, specific to the vehicle being serviced. The technician simply selects the vehicle they are working on, enters a search term for the type of repair required, and 1Search Plus displays the relevant information in a user-friendly layout.

The updates were demonstrated at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show Oct. 29, by Scott DeGiorgio, general manager at Mitchell 1.

The enhanced wiring diagrams also take the user directly to the specific component diagram with the related wires automatically highlighted. The new navigation feature speeds up the search process and quickly opens the right diagram for the component being searched, without the need to scroll through pages.

“We made a pretty large improvement in the usability of our application,” DeGiorgio said of the 1Search Plus engine. “It takes navigation from a half hour to literally seconds to provide that information to the technician now. We are reducing in significant fashion the amount of time it takes a technician to repair a vehicle.”