Mitsubishi HC Capital to finance Lion Electric trucks

Mitsubishi HC Capital America and its ENGS Commercial Finance company will offer financing for Lion Electric trucks through Lion Capital Solutions’ vehicle financing program.

“This agreement will allow LionCapital Solutions to leverage Mitsubishi’s vehicle financing expertise and capital to provide Lion customers with financing solutions specifically designed for Lion school buses and trucks,” LionCapital Solutions head Willaim Blanchard said in a press release.

That, he added, will make it easier for Lion clients to secure financing.

Lion6 (File photo: John G. Smith)

“We firmly believe that electric transportation not only positively impacts our environment, but can ultimately improve our quality of life. That makes our partnership with Lion perfectly attuned,” said Francois Nantel, president of Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada.

Financing is available for 100% of fleet electrification costs including the initial purchase price of the vehicle, charging infrastructure and installation.