Morgan Truck Body acquires Laval’s Fourgons Transit

Morgan Truck Body has acquired Fourgons Transit, a van manufacturer based in Laval, Que., establishing its 14th production site in North America.

We are delighted to welcome Transit’s team members and customers to Morgan Truck Body. Transit’s expertise and leadership in van manufacturing and customer service in Canada confirms our commitment to providing van innovations to our customers in North America today and for the future, said Corby Stover, president of Morgan Truck Body.

Transit has been manufacturing a range of multi-use products for over 45 years, including multi-use, refrigerated and custom vans. Louis Leclair is president.

(Photo: Fourgons Transit)

This acquisition expands Morgan Truck Body’s North American coverage.

“With Transit’s workforce, known for quality and efficiency, and an expandable 120,000-plus-square-foot manufacturing facility in the heart of Quebec, Morgan Truck Body looks forward to meeting growing customer needs with quality products for North American markets,” said Tom Diez, Morgan’s chief commercial officer.

“Transit customers will benefit from a robust network of resources and leadership experienced in providing quality bodies and service.”