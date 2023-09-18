Navistar Canada settles class action lawsuit

A $14.5-million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Navistar over the sale and performance of its MaxxForce engines in Canada.

The defendants in the suit are Navistar Canada, Navistar, Navistar International Corp., and Harbour International Trucks.

(Photo: International Trucks)

“To be a member of the class action, individuals or businesses must be resident of Canada (excluding Québec), who on or before Feb. 24, 2022 purchased or leased one or more Class Vehicles for more than 30 days,” Foreman & Company said in a release. “Class Vehicles include 2011-2014 model year Navistar vehicles equipped with a MaxxForce 11-, 13-, or 15-liter engine using EGR technology. This includes the following Navistar truck brands: PayStar, WorkStar, TranStar, 9900i, LoneStar, and ProStar.”

The settlement must be approved by the Court before it becomes effective. A hearing has been set to approve the settlement agreement on Nov. 30, 2023.

Class Members have the right to submit comments or objections to Class Counsel for consideration by the Court in respect of the Settlement and the fee request of Class Counsel. The deadline for those comments is Nov. 17, 2023.

Updates and information about how to make a claim will be posted at www.navistarsettlement.ca.