New Cascadia with Detroit Assurance 5.0 enters production

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has announced the start of production of its new Freightliner Cascadia with Detroit Assurance 5.0.

The active safety system is now standard with Freightliner Cascadias powered by Detroit engines. It offers: adaptive cruise control to 0 mph; active brake assist with full braking for moving pedestrians; automatic wipers/headlamps; intelligent high-beam; and traffic sign display.

Optional items include side guard assist, which recognizes objects to the side of the vehicle, and active lane assist, available in early 2020, which helps keep the truck within its lane. This makes it the first SAE Level 2 autonomous truck on the market.

“Helping keep motorists and pedestrians safe is our top priority, and the advanced technologies and groundbreaking innovations of Detroit Assurance 5.0 can help mitigate collisions and reduce unplanned expenses and downtime for our customers,” said Kelly Gedert, director of product marketing for Freightliner Trucks and Detroit Components. “Detroit Assurance 5.0 illustrates our commitment to increasing safety for everyone on the road.”

The new model also boasts improved aero and enhancements to the integrated Detroit powertrain, including Intelligent Powertrain Management 6 (IPM6), which uses GPS mapping to adjust the truck’s momentum based on upcoming terrain.