New electric truck start-up launched

PULASKI, Va. – A former Volvo executive has launched an electric truck start-up.

Patrick Collignon, former chief operating officer for Volvo Trucks in North and South America has started Trova Commercial Vehicles, which will produce its own electric trucks while also partnering with OEMs to support their electric truck initiatives. Collignon most recently helped Mack Trucks launch its medium-duty platform.

Patrick Collignon

TrovaCV will focus on the engineering, design and production of fully electric commercial vehicles with the aim of mass-producing them cost-effectively, the company announced.

“This is an exciting time as the electric commercial vehicle market is being reshaped,” says Collignon, founder and CEO. “While technology and innovation have made it possible to convert fuel-powered commercial vehicles into electric vehicles, we haven’t seen a production model capable of producing the required volume of fully electric commercial vehicles to meet the demand. We believe that our engineering approach will offer OEMs the opportunity to build a higher volume of electric vehicles at a lower cost. At the same time, we will utilize our chassis design experience to achieve a complete EV build design from the ground up.”