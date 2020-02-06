Nominations open for fleet maintenance award

TORONTO, Ont. – The search is on for Canada’s top fleet maintenance manager, with nominations officially open for the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Manager of the Year Award.

The honor has been presented for about 30 years, and recognizes an individual fleet maintenance manager in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to the heavy-duty trucking industry.

Nominees must work for a fleet located in Canada, operating at least 25 Class 8 vehicles, and with a minimum of 80% of its repairs completed in-house. They must also be a Canadian resident with a minimum of five years of fleet maintenance experience — three of which must be as a full-time maintenance manager, superintendent or director – and be involved in spec’ing new equipment.

Nominations are open until March 6, and the form can be accessed here.

The award, sponsored by Volvo Trucks Canada, is judged by an independent committee of past winners and trade professionals.

Cruickshank Group’s Jason Makin of Kingston, Ont., currently holds the title. The names of previous winners can be found at https://www.truckworld.ca/manager_of_the_year/.

The 2020 winner will be revealed during the TruckTech Fleet Summit on April 17, held in conjunction with the Truck World trade show in Toronto.