Northern Touch Truck Wash acquires Brake Mobile Wash

Northern Touch Truck Wash, which offers by-hand washes on trucks, tractor-trailers, RVs and other large vehicles, has acquired Brake Mobile Wash, provider of mobile truck and fleet washing services.

The move marks an expansion of Northern Touch Truck Wash’s offerings, bringing washes to clients’ locations, according to a news release.

Dylan Keller, general manager of Brake Mobile Wash, said, “The team at Brake Mobile Wash is thrilled to become a part of Northern Touch Truck Wash.”