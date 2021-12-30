Ocean Trailer building new Mission branch

Ocean Trailer is building a new Mission, B.C., branch that will feature 10 service bays and allow it to service hundreds of trailers per month.

The new facility will also house a full-service wash bay, tire bay, and fully paved eight-acre lot, the company announced. A parts department, rentals and full-time sales rep will also be available at the new location.

(Photo: Ocean Trailer)

The company says it has struggled to keep up with demand at its Delta, B.C., location and at times has needed to use third parties to keep up. “The addition of this new shop will help us serve more customers, faster,” the company said.

“We are all very excited to be a part of the Mission community and are grateful to be able to grow our business into the Fraser Valley,” added Sydney Keay, who will serve as branch manager. “Our new facility will make sure your fleet is repaired safely and back on the road in a timely manner.”

Ocean Trailer says it plans to open the new facility by Summer 2022. It’s currently operating out of a temporary facility across the street at 32860 Mission Way, with four bays and eight staff. The new site is located at 32915 Mission Way.

The company can be reached at 604-455-0885.

