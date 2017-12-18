Ontario to subsidize electric trucks, other green vehicles

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has released details on the Green Commercial Vehicle Program, including heavy subsidies for electric trucks.

The program will provide: 50% of the incremental cost for a new electric truck; 30% of the incremental cost for a natural gas vehicle; 15% towards dual fuel and conversion kits; 30% towards APUs, and up to 50% for electric APUs; and 30% towards cab heaters and coolers.

“(Transport) Minister (Steve) Del Duca has once again shown leadership by reinvesting carbon fees paid by our industry back into our sector, so that our industry can continue on the path of environmental advancement in Ontario,” says Ontario Trucking Association president Stephen Laskowski. “OTA has been lobbying for the creation of this fund for over two years. We are delighted to see the program become a reality.”

Rebates are retroactive to Sept. 1, 2017.