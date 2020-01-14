PacLease adds two new Canadian locations

BELLEVUE, Wash. – PacLease has added two new Canadian locations, in Calgary, Alta., and Sherbrooke, Que.

The company says it grew its full-service rental and leasing business by 18% in 2019, adding seven new locations in North America.

“We’re entering our 40th year of business as the full-service leasing arm of Paccar – offering Kenworth and Peterbilt medium- and heavy-duty models,” said Ken Roemer, Paccar Leasing president. “We’re at an all-time high in the number of vehicles in our PacLease fleet, and we now have more than 450 service locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

Over the past three years it has added 24 new locations. The latest in Canada include PacLease Edmonton Keworth in Calgary, and Maska PacLease in Sherbrooke.

“Our customer retention rates are strong,” said Roemer. “When you combine premium trucks with our stringent preventive maintenance programs, wide selection of fleet services, and strength of the PacLease service network, then you have a combination for success. And that continues to be showcased with our year-end results.”