Peterbilt awards top dealers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Five Canadian Peterbilt dealerships were recently named Best in Class award winners, at the truck maker’s annual dealer meeting.

Peterbilt Manitoba, Camions Excellence Peterbilt, Calgary Peterbilt, Stahl Peterbilt, and Peterbilt Trucks Pacific all received the distinction. Best in Class award winners are dealers that score well for standards of excellence, financial performance, parts and service performance, and utilization of Paccar training and programs.

Allstate Peterbilt was named the North American Dealer of the Year.

“2017 was a record setting year for Peterbilt because of the stronger than ever dealer network. Dealerships like Allstate Peterbilt provide the bedrock of our customer experience,” said Peyton Harrell, director of dealer development, Peterbilt Motors Company. “Without a network full of dealers just like them we couldn’t be as successful as we have been.”