Peterbilt builds 100,000th Model 389 as production end nears

Peterbilt has manufactured the 100,000th Model 389 truck at its plant in Denton, Texas, reaching the milestone on Sept. 7.

The Model 389 was introduced in 2006 and ends its production run at the end of this year, when it will be replaced by the Model 589.

Massey Motor Freight, based in Nacogdoches, Texas, was handed the keys to the truck, outfitted with a limited-release Model 389X special edition package. Just 1,389 of those trucks will be made.

Peterbilt presented the 100,000th Model 389 to Massey Motor Freight. (Photo: Peterbilt)

“Troy Massey is a longtime Peterbilt customer who recognizes the craftmanship, performance and durability of the Model 389 and is the perfect customer to receive this milestone truck,” Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice-president Jason Skoog said in a press release.

The fleet operates 325 units.

“It is a great honor to receive the 100,000th Model 389 and celebrate this milestone with Peterbilt,” said Troy Massey. “Massey Motor Freight’s long-standing relationship with Peterbilt is based on the common values our companies represent and our commitment to exceed customer expectations.”