Pilot, Bridgestone mark one-year tire management milestone

Bridgestone and Pilot have exceeded initial goals in developing a commercial fleet service network, opening more than 300 locations since the program was announced a year ago.

Pilot’s travel center network partnered with Bridgestone Fleet Care to provide fleets with more accessible tire intelligence in July 2022.

Fleets at Pilot travel center canopy. (Photo: Pilot)

The companies say one fleet, Watsontown Trucking Company, with 475 tractors, has saved 867 annual labor hours on pre-trip and safety lane inspection, and has seen roadside incident rates drop 10%. It pegs the savings at US$126,000.

“We are excited to see the ongoing success of this partnership with Pilot Company,” said Josh Holland, vice-president, dealer development and mobility solutions deployment – commercial, Bridgestone Americas. “Through our expanded Bridgestone Fleet Care service network at Pilot and Flying J travel centers, fleets across the United States are beginning to experience the benefits of a connected network of tire-monitoring services that are supported by our Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network (BCDN).”

Routers installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J truck stops are linked to Bridgestone Fleet Care’s tire monitoring service. Real-time data, such as tire pressures and temperatures, is transmitted from trucks to fleet managers, who can proactively manage tire care needs.

“In one year, we’ve surpassed our initial goal and are now able to offer this technology at over 300 of our travel centers, helping maximize coverage throughout the country to Fleet Care customers,” said David Hughes, senior vice-president of sales at Pilot Company. “Fleet Care allows for new fleet and business efficiencies and helps keep the roads and highways safe for both professional drivers and passenger vehicles.”