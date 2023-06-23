PMTC unwraps winners of fleet graphics competition
The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) honored seven winners in its 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design competition, calling it “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”
The winners of the 38th annual honors, co-sponsored by 3M Canada, were announced during the PMTC’s conference in Hamilton, Ont.
Winners included Giant Tiger – tractor trailer; Ultra Properties & Design – straight truck; Algoma Orchard – special events/promotion; Forever Charging – light duty commercial truck; Nova Bus – fleet identity graphics; 4Refuel – night-time safety; and Canadian Blood Services – human interest.
“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said Mike Millian, PMTC president.
Have your say
