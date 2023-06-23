PMTC unwraps winners of fleet graphics competition

by Today's Trucking

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) honored seven winners in its 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design competition, calling it “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”

The winners of the 38th annual honors, co-sponsored by 3M Canada, were announced during the PMTC’s conference in Hamilton, Ont.

Giant Tiger truck in a parking lot
Giant Tiger – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the tractor trailer category. (Photo: PMTC)

Winners included Giant Tiger – tractor trailer; Ultra Properties & Design – straight truck; Algoma Orchard – special events/promotion; Forever Charging – light duty commercial truck; Nova Bus – fleet identity graphics; 4Refuel – night-time safety; and Canadian Blood Services – human interest.

“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said Mike Millian, PMTC president.

Ultra Properties & Design truck
Ultra Properties & Design – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the straight truck category. (Photo: PMTC)
Picture of Algoma Orchards trailer
Algoma Orchards – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the special events category. (Photo: PMTC)
Picture of a Forever Charging truck
Forever Charging – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the light duty commercial truck category. (Photo: PMTC)
Picture of a Nova Bus
Nova Bus – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the fleet identity graphics category. (Photo: PMTC)
Pictures of 4Refuel truck
4Refuel – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the night-time safety category. (Photo: PMTC)
Picture of Canadian Blood Services truck
Canadian Blood Services – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the human interest category. (Photo: PMTC)


Have your say


This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.

*