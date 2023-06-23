PMTC unwraps winners of fleet graphics competition

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) honored seven winners in its 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design competition, calling it “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”

The winners of the 38th annual honors, co-sponsored by 3M Canada, were announced during the PMTC’s conference in Hamilton, Ont.

Giant Tiger – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the tractor trailer category. (Photo: PMTC)

Winners included Giant Tiger – tractor trailer; Ultra Properties & Design – straight truck; Algoma Orchard – special events/promotion; Forever Charging – light duty commercial truck; Nova Bus – fleet identity graphics; 4Refuel – night-time safety; and Canadian Blood Services – human interest.

“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said Mike Millian, PMTC president.

Ultra Properties & Design – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the straight truck category. (Photo: PMTC)

Algoma Orchards – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the special events category. (Photo: PMTC)

Forever Charging – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the light duty commercial truck category. (Photo: PMTC)

Nova Bus – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the fleet identity graphics category. (Photo: PMTC)

4Refuel – winner of PMTC’s 2023 Vehicle Graphics Design in the night-time safety category. (Photo: PMTC)