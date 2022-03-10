Ram rolls up with ProMaster van enhancements

Ram Commercial has unveiled its 2023 Ram ProMaster vans featuring three roof heights, up to 6,910 lb. of towing capacity, and the support for 4,680-lb. payloads.

There are 19 configurations overall, with three wheelbases and four vehicle lengths creating cargo areas that are eight, 10, 12 or 13.5 feet long.

The 2023 Ram ProMaster offers three roof heights, including this super high option. (Photo: Ram)

One of the latest additions is a roll-up rear door made with anodized aluminum, adding functionality to a super-high-roof configuration available on the 13-foot cargo van.

A battery-electric ProMaster is scheduled to be unveiled next year. Amazon has signed up to be the first commercial customer for that, having offered input into the design.

Under the hood of the combustion-powered models is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine delivering power through a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. Together they deliver 276 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque for the front-wheel-drive system.

Up front the standard halogen headlights are said to offer 15% more range than their predecessors, while optional LED headlights and fog lights are available as options. A modular bumper, meanwhile, integrates a step to help when changing wiper blades or cleaning the windshield.

Those looking to enhance the look now have access to a black appearance package with a black grille, badges and alloy wheels. A ceramic grey and “spitfire orange” add to the available color packages.

Technical enhancements include an optional parallel and perpendicular park assist system, which uses ultrasonic sensors to guide drivers in and out of spaces. Other safety-forward features include full-speed forward collision warning, crosswind assist, a rear backup camera with dynamic guidelines, post-collision braking, drowsiness detection, traffic sign recognition, push-button starts, an electric parking brake, and keyless entry for all doors.

Optional safety features adding to this list include intelligent speed assist, lane keep assist, traffic sign information, adaptive stop-and-go cruise control, front parking sensors, automatic high-beams and cornering fog lamps.

Visibility is enhanced with everything from an available digital rearview mirror that displays video in real time or can be used as a traditional rearview mirror. A 36-degree surround view camera will provide a bird’s eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings on a standard seven-inch or optional 10-inch display.

The Uconnect 5 with 10-inch touchscreen can deliver information through a split screen, features a 4G LTE wi-fin hot spot, and provides up to five individual user profiles. And a standard telematics module supports nearly 50 service functions including over-the-air firmware updates.

Upfitters, meanwile, will be able to tap into a standard electrical connector and integrated cab configuration.

With squared sidewalls, the cargo area is 75.6 inches wide and provides 500 cubic feet of space. There are up to 12 tiedown rings rated to 1,000 lb., and five sidewall tiedown rings offering 550-lb. ratings.

The vans are scheduled to be on dealer lots in the third quarter of this year.