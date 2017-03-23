Rand McNally introduces TND 740 truck GPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand McNally has announced the launch of a new TND 740 truck-specific GPS, which it says is faster and more powerful than the unit it replaces.

The system was designed to save drivers time. It attaches to a powered magnetic mount for easy removal. It’s also capable of receiving map updates over the air through a WiFi connection.

The TND 740 has twice the storage capacity and a higher-resolution seven-inch display screen with a brighter display.

“The processing speed is vastly improved,” Venky Rao, director, product management, consumer products, said at the Mid-America Trucking Show. “It has double the storage and double the memory compared to its predecessor. We overhauled the user interface so it has richer, more saturated graphics.”

The TND 740 can also be paired electronic logging devices, including the ELD 50 from Rand McNally. That makes the device ELD-ready. The company also partnered with Progressive, which is offering its customers $500 in gift cards in exchange for sharing data about their device usage. The information collected will be aggregated and won’t influence insurance premiums, Rand McNally assured.

The new system carries a recommended price of US$399.