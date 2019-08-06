Ritchie Bros. to hold its largest ever Manitoba auction

WINNIPEG, Man. – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is set to hold its largest ever Manitoba auction, which will include the sale of more than 1,250 items for Hugh Munro Construction.

“We are doing a major realignment of our fleet as we increase our focus on the quarry side of our business,” said Colleen Munro, owner and president of Hugh Munro Construction. “By working with Ritchie Bros, we can sell more than 1,100 items in a single day and reinvest that money back into our business. As we move forward, we’ll continue to do some civil projects, but will be more selective, and are also diversifying into the unbreakable glass industry.”

The auction will take place Aug. 15 in Winnipeg at 61053 Hwy 207 and will include such equipment items as truck tractors, trailers, dozers, dump trucks, and loaders.

“Hugh Munro Construction and its fleet are very well known, as they’ve done work across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwestern Ontario,” said Jason Huber, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros. “Their maintenance program is second-to-none, with a 50,000-square-foot shop and multiple experienced mechanics onsite to ensure their equipment is ready to go to work. Buyers won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to bid on their equipment.”

