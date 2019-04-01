Ritchie Bros. to hold largest Grande Prairie spring auction ever

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is gearing up for the largest spring auction Grande Prairie, Alta., has ever seen.

From April 11-13, the northern Alberta city will host its first Ritchie Bros. auction of the year, which will see more than 2,800 trucks and equipment items up for sale.

“We pride ourselves on providing the best selection, with something for everyone,” said Terry Moon, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros. “This might be the most diverse lineup of late-model assets we’ve ever seen in Grande Prairie, with an excellent lineup of construction, agriculture, transportation, forestry, and energy equipment.”

The auction will see a multitude of tractors, farm tractors, combines, dozers, excavators, and trailers available to bidders.

Some of the highlights include a 2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor, 2014 Volvo A30G articulated dump trucks, 2015 John Deere S680 combine, and 2013 Kenworth T800 tri-drive, 270-lb sleeper boom trucks.

Equipment will be sold for over 300 owners, including a complete dispersal for Integrity Industries North.

“We are selling more than 225 items—everything from pickups and trailers to dozers, excavators, and more—and all of it is ready to go to work for new owners,” said Greg Wadsworth, owner of Integrity Industries North. “We have bought and sold with Ritchie Bros. many times over the years. They’re selection is unmatched, they’re knowledgeable and attract a huge audience.”

The three-day auction will also include liquidation for Fort Nelson, B.C.-based Tru North Trucking, which includes more than 180 items.

All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

