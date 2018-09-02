RoaDor rebrands as McLaren Doors

AURORA, Ont. – RoaDor has announced it is rebranding to McLaren Doors, to elevate the focus of the company’s change in ownership.

The rebranding will be accompanied by a new logo, website, social media platforms, and brand positioning.

McLaren Doors will continue to manufacture roll-up doors under the new brand and will be expanding and developing new product lines. RoaDor was purchased in 2013 by Stewart McLaren, president of McLaren Doors.

“Having extensive knowledge in the material handling industry, McLaren was able to visualize key areas within the company that required further development,” the company said in a release. “Working hand in hand with his engineering team, McLaren began making several changes, both small and large. After five years of revisions, modifications and testing, McLaren was ready to bring the reinvented company back to the market and has applied his family name to represent the quality and workmanship that his ownership has provided.”

A new website will launch Sept. 5. For more information, visit www.RoaDor.com.