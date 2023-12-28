Stemco sells Trifecta pre-adjusted hub assembly product line to Webb Wheel Products

Stemco, an Enpro company and manufacturer of heavy-duty components and solutions for commercial vehicles, has announced the sale of its Trifecta line of pre-adjusted hub assembly products.

The purchaser, Webb Wheel Products, initially partnered with Stemco to launch Trifecta in 2018. Webb Wheel will continue production of the Trifecta line as it is manufactured today, using Stemco products to ensure efficiencies across the production process.

Drew Coen, senior director of global marketing for Stemco said, “We are happy it [Trifecta] will continue to be available to our fleet customers via Webb and we look forward to a continued partnership on the seals, bearings, and axle fasteners within the product.”

Trifecta combines Stemco’s Discover XR seal, Zip-Torq axle fastener, precision bearings, and a spacer optimized for lubricant flow within a Webb hub.

“We are proud of what the Trifecta program has become through our partnership with Stemco,” said PJ Caplan, vice-president of sales and marketing for Webb Wheel Products – OEM. “We look forward to building upon that success as we leverage the industry knowledge, technical expertise, and product innovation at Webb Wheel to take the program to the next level for our customers.”

Stemco will continue to honor all Trifecta warranties on previously purchased assemblies. Webb Wheel will begin taking orders for Trifecta on Jan. 8, 2024, to continue to fulfill customer needs.