Strike shuts production at Volvo’s New River Valley plant

Workers at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley plant in Dublin, Va., have gone on strike.

“The UAW is disappointed that Volvo Truck has failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension. Our goal remains to achieve a fair tentative agreement for our members, their families and the community of Dublin, Virginia,” said UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry, director of the UAW heavy truck department.

The strike affects more than 2,900 members.

The New River Valley, Va., plant (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“Every day our UAW members leave their homes proud of the work they do at Volvo making some of the finest trucks in the world. Our members and their families made this sacrifice in order to get a fair contract offer that protects their wages, benefits and health and safety,” said Mitchell Smith, director of UAW Region 8.

Volvo issued a statement, indicating it was disappointed in the strike action.

“We are surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand.

“Progress was being made, and we had offered substantial increases in our employees’ compensation. We don’t understand why the UAW won’t allow our employees to continue building trucks while we continue negotiations. We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and look forward to getting back to the table. We are confident that we will be able to arrive at an agreement that provides a competitive wage and benefit package for our employees and families, and helps to ensure the plant’s competitiveness, long-term growth and sustainability.”

Volvo points out it’s the only heavy-duty truck manufacturer that assembles all its trucks and engines for the North American market in the U.S. It’s in the midst of a US$400-million plant upgrade.