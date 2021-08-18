Stuebe named president of Jake Brake

Mark Stuebe, a 30-year veteran in the commercial vehicle and industrial manufacturing industries, was recently named president of Jacobs Vehicles Systems. He replaced Dennis Gallagher, who served as Jacobs’ president for more than three years.

Mark Stuebe (Photo: Jacobs Vehicles Systems)

Jacobs is a manufacturer of engine retarding and valve actuation systems for the commercial vehicle industry.

During his career in trucking, Stuebe has held operations and plant management positions at Morgan Corporation, a manufacturer of truck and van bodies; and Dana Incorporated, a supplier of drivetrain and electrified propulsion systems for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

He has also managed business operations for several clutch, brake, coupling and related power transmission brands throughout the world. Stuebe is a graduate of Beloit College in Beloit, Wis., with a bachelor’s of arts degree in economics and management.