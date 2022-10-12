Surprise dangerous goods, hazmat blitz nets 1,774 violations

Commercial vehicle inspectors wrote up 1,774 violations during a surprise blitz that focused on vehicles transporting hazardous materials and dangerous goods from June 13-17.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says 6,204 vehicles were inspected, along with 6,668 packages.

The Top 3 violations included problems with shipping papers (408 violations), bulk packaging and large means of containment packaging violations (272), and non-bulk and small means of containment packaging violations (269). In Canada there were 84 violations involving Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificates.

Canadian inspections were dominated by Class 3 (240), Class 2 (129), and Class 8 (64) substances.

In the U.S., the top five hazmat violations in the last calendar year were packages not secure in vehicle, no copy of U.S. DOT HM registration number, no or improper carrier shipping papers, shipping paper accessibility, and vehicles not placarded as required.