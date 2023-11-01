Trailcon Leasing opens facility in Balzac, AB
Trailcon Leasing, a provider of trailer leasing, rental, and maintenance services, has opened a facility in Balzac, Alta.
The new location off Highway 2 has designated trailer parking spots, multiple service bays, and mobile repair capabilities. The facility offers Trailercare services, encompassing in-shop repairs, routine maintenance, and roadside assistance.
“We are excited to expand our operations to North Calgary and bring our expertise and quality services to this growing distribution hub,” said Jerry Brown, president of Trailcon.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.