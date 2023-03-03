Trailcon Leasing opens Woodstock, Ont. facility

Trailer leasing, rental and maintenance provider Trailcon Leasing has opened a facility in Woodstock, Ont, its fifth location.

The branch offers two drive-through bays as well as two dedicated service bays, accommodating up to six trailers simultaneously and has parking for more than 300 units.

The facility at 445 Springbank Avenue South will provide 24/7 trailer service support, giving customers access to emergency repair services.

“We’re excited for our customers to experience the convenience of the new location that we’ve acquired in Woodstock,” said Jerry Brown, president of Trailcon Leasing.