Trailer orders remain in low holding pattern

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Final trailer orders for August remained in a low holding pattern at 10,400 units, according to FTR.

August’s final orders were down 71% year-over-year, while cancellations were elevated for the third consecutive month, FTR reports. Trailer backlogs were at their lowest levels since late 2017. But production remained strong and at near-record levels, according to FTR.

“Trailer orders should begin to rise in September as a few fleets place orders for 2020. It is anticipated that order activity will significantly improve in October and subsequent months as the market begins to return to traditional ordering patterns,” said Dion Ake, FTR’s vice-president, commercial vehicles.

“Trailer demand is expected to ease back in 2020 after setting a new production record this year. Dry van and refrigerated van activity should remain decent; however, flatbed and dump trailer sales will suffer from a weaker industrial economy.”