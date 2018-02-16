Trailer orders remain strong in January

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – January net trailer orders were in the 40,000 range for the third consecutive month, according to preliminary data from FTR.

If those numbers hold when final numbers are reported, FTR says it will be the first time in history that the industry has sustained those levels for any three-month period.

Dry van orders were elevated, with refrigerated van orders particularly strong, FTR reported. Trailer backlogs are expected to reach their highest level since March 2016.

“The vibrant economy continues to produce sturdy freight growth and fleets are hurrying to add capacity. That has showed up in the truck numbers and even more in the trailer numbers,” said Don Ake, vice-president of commercial vehicles, FTR. “Carriers continue to add trailers as a way to increase total productivity. All trailer segments are now looking very bright for 2018. Overall business confidence is surging due to tax reform and it’s making a hot market even hotter.”