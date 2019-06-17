Truck-Lite integrates Stemco wireless products into Road Ready

FALCONER, N.Y. – Truck-Lite has announced it has integrated Stemco wireless products into its Road Ready system, through its SmartBridge Integrator.

The SmartBridge Integrator bridges OE trailer systems with the Road Ready network, which communicates trailer data to a fleet dispatcher and provides greater insight into a trailer environment, the company says.

Fleets can now seamlessly access information from their Stemco wireless products, such as tire pressure, inflation and mileage events, so they can better manage their assets and reduce downtime.

“Tying STEMCO into the Road Ready system is the latest major development in creating a complete telematics network,” said Rob Richard, general manager of Truck-Lite’s Road Ready division. “Any fleet currently utilizing wireless STEMCO systems can immediately incorporate and benefit from Road Ready.”

Products covered include the AirBat tire pressure monitoring system, Aeris tire inflation system and the TracBat hubodometer.