Truck-Lite releases Road Ready 2.0, adds partners

ATLANTA, Ga. – Truck-Lite has added a new SmartBridge Integrator (SBI) to its Road Ready trailer telematics system, which allows the system to integrate with existing trailer devices.

The updated system was announced at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s Spring meetings.

“The new SmartBridge functionality effectively creates the second generation of the system by integrating existing trailer devices with the Road Ready network,” said Rob Richard, vice-president and general manager of Road Ready. “The SBI, combine with our best-in-class battery life and sensor options, makes Road Ready the most dynamic customizable and dependable trailer telematics solution available.”

Truck-Lite also announced it has teamed up with several technical partners to seamlessly integrate their own systems. These include: Continental (tire pressure monitoring), Purkeys (liftgate charging), P.S.I., Hendrickson, and Stemco.

The company also introduced a new mobile app, which provides step-by-step instructions for hardware installation and setup. It also allows users to pair trailer with the Road Ready user interface, which previously had to be done at a computer.