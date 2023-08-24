TruckPro adds four more locations to network

TruckPro announced that four more shops across the country have joined its network.

They are Y&B Services in Yellowknife; CG Truck and Equipment Repair in Calgary, AB; Roger Foster & Fils in Forestville, QC; and L&L Mechanical in Beaubassin, NB.

TruckPro, a heavy vehicles parts division of UAP, has a network of more than 132 independent heavy vehicle repair centers in Canada. It includes more than 820 service doors and 900 mechanics.