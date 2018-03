LONGEUIL, Que. – TruckPro has added three new locations to its member network.

Road Rig Parts and Service in Winkler, Man., Garage Robinson in Shigawake, Que., and Soudure Caplan in Caplan, Que., are the latest members.

The additions bring the network to more than 130 service centers, TruckPro reports. For a full list, visit www.truckpro.ca.