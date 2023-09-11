Utility Trailer, Schmitz Cargobull team up to form Cargobull North America

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company and European trailer manufacturer Schmitz Cargobull Corporation announced the inception of Cargobull North America and unveiled new, state-of-the-art transport refrigeration units (TRUs).

Utility Trailer is the exclusive North American distributor of Schmitz Cargobull’s TRU technology on its 3000R line of trailers.

(Photo: Cargobull North America)

According to a news release, innovative elements reduce and eliminate emissions, realize up to 20% less fuel consumption, and allow for advanced trailer telematics to monitor and manage fleet logistics.

The Utility TrailerConnect PRO telematics solution is factory installed and offers safe temperature-control management thanks to active monitoring and intelligent remote control of the refrigeration units. The telematics platform is designed so that transport companies can easily share the data with their partners.

“It was only natural for us to enter talks with Utility Trailer. They have in-depth market knowledge and a comprehensive dealer network, and, as we’re both family-owned-and-operated companies, Utility and Schmitz Cargobull share many of the same values,” Schmitz Cargobull chairman of the board Andreas Schmitz said.

Fully electric TRUs coming soon

The new lineup coming to North America on Utility’s 3000R reefers includes the 625 single-temperature and 655MT multi-temperature hybrid TRUs. Fully electric models with battery-recuperation axles are coming soon.

The TRU technology unveiled at the International Foodservice Distributors Association’s Solutions Conference in Forth Worth, Texas, meets California’s emission standards for 2030. It’s also compliant with California Air Resources Board ultra-low-emission TRU regulations without using a diesel-particulate filter or exhaust-gas-recirculation valve. Because the units can be plugged in at a loading dock, operators will lower emissions while maximizing cooling efficiencies.

“Our joint venture with Cargobull further positions Utility Trailer as a global leader in sustainability, fuel efficiency, and emission reduction,” Utility president and CEO Jeff Bennett said. “We don’t just want to be the biggest, but also the best, holistic destination for everything reefer customers need, from strong and lightweight boxes to energy-efficient TRUs and high-tech telematics—all in one trailer.”

The TRUs include a Hatz industrial diesel engine with fuel-sipping common-rail injection, hybrid powertrain, fully embedded shore power, and noise-dampening options.