Veteran drivers help guide Waabi in autonomous journey

Waabi, a business using artificial intelligence to refine autonomous truck systems, is relying on some real-world intelligence as well.

The Canadian-headquartered company has adopted a new million-mile driver advisory board to guide the work.

“Drivers are the backbone of the trucking industry. They know better than anyone what it’s like on the road,” Waabi head of transportation Dustin Koehl announced through a blog post.

“We’re here to listen and gain valuable insights that will inform the future of autonomous vehicles. This dialogue will ultimately lead to better technology, safer roads, and a stronger supply chain.”

(Screenshot: Waabi promotional video)

Some of the longest-tenured drivers on the board include Bison Transport’s Jack Fielding, a 25-year veteran who has traveled 3 million miles (4.8 million km), and Steve Peters of Trimac, with 35 years and 2 million miles (3 million km). Other represented fleets include Warrior Logistics, US Xpress Variant, Total Transport, Paper Transport, and CRST.

The first meetings were held in early March in the company’s San Francisco office, covering liability, driving behaviors, edge case decision making, safety operations, and life on the road. They also tackled safety considerations around detours, soft shoulders, and bridges.