VMC officially opens Washington campus

Canadian electric vehicle supplier Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC) hosted the grand opening of its 100,000 sq.-ft. campus in Ferndale, Wash., Sept. 12

With an annual assembly capacity of up to 6,250 Class 3 all-electric trucks and 850 low- and zero-emission buses, the facility will cut into VMC’s order backlog of more than $150 million.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“Strong demand for our newest EV, the VMC 1200 electric commercial truck, is being driven by municipal, landscaping, transportation, shipping and logistics leaders that are seeking to reduce costs and carbon emissions while running more efficient fleets,” said VMC CEO Will Trainer.

“With light- and medium-duty EV inventories across North America projected to top one million by 2030 and six million by 2040, I’m excited to see our business firing on all cylinders and am immensely proud of the work our team has put into designing and building a world-class manufacturing facility.”

In addition to assembly and upfitting, the Ferndale campus will be used to conduct pre-delivery inspections, research and development, and general technical and servicing work.

VMC vehicles being assembled there include the VMC 1200 powered by Li-Ion battery technology that provides approximately 100 kWh of power. The Class 3 electric truck can travel up to 150 miles (240 km) fully loaded on a single charge.

Less than 32 km south of VMC’s headquarters in Aldergrove, B.C., the campus will also improve access to nearby port, rail and truck shipping and receiving infrastructure.