VMC signs distribution agreement with Quebec dealer
Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC), supplier of commercial electric vehicles, has signed a distribution agreement with Groupe Taddeo Auto to open VMC Laval, a new VMC specific dealership, by the owners of Volvo and Polestar dealerships in the Montreal territory.
With the opening of VMC Laval, Groupe Taddeo Auto will expand into fleet solutions with its inventory of VMC 1200 vehicles, distributing them throughout Montreal-Laval.
“Groupe Taddeo Auto plays a major role in the automotive industry in Quebec with a reputation for excellence and extensive EV expertise,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp.
Anthony Taddeo, founder of VMC Laval, added: “As we looked to expand our EV lineup into commercial vehicles, Vicinity and its VMC 1200 class 3 all-electric truck stood out as an ideal choice for us.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.