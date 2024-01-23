VMC signs distribution agreement with Quebec dealer

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC), supplier of commercial electric vehicles, has signed a distribution agreement with Groupe Taddeo Auto to open VMC Laval, a new VMC specific dealership, by the owners of Volvo and Polestar dealerships in the Montreal territory.

With the opening of VMC Laval, Groupe Taddeo Auto will expand into fleet solutions with its inventory of VMC 1200 vehicles, distributing them throughout Montreal-Laval.

The VMC 1200. (File photo: James Menzies)

“Groupe Taddeo Auto plays a major role in the automotive industry in Quebec with a reputation for excellence and extensive EV expertise,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp.

Anthony Taddeo, founder of VMC Laval, added: “As we looked to expand our EV lineup into commercial vehicles, Vicinity and its VMC 1200 class 3 all-electric truck stood out as an ideal choice for us.”