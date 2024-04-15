Volvo now taking orders for new VNL

Volvo is now taking orders for its all-new VNL. The company says its dealers have been participating in extensive competency development with e-learning and in-person training to ensure they’re ready to support the new truck.

They’re now ready to take orders, with production set to begin later this year and demonstration trucks slated for delivery to dealers this summer.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“The Volvo VNL has long been the flagship model series at Volvo Trucks North America and is the premier long-haul truck in the United States and Canada,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“We wanted to set a new standard for fuel efficiency, safety, driver productivity, connectivity, and customer uptime and to transform everything about the future of the heavy-duty trucking industry. We’re confident we’ve done that. Our customers have expressed that they are eager to deploy them into their fleet, and we are excited to be opening the sales books to get those trucks slotted and ready for production.”

The new VNL can be spec’d by package and trim level to ensure the truck is optimally configured while simplifying the spec’ing process. Volvo claims customers will see savings of $20,000 a year with the new VNL, factoring in a 10% fuel economy improvement combined with connectivity, safety and driver retention benefits.