Volvo teams with Trimble for fleet management services

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks has partnered with Trimble Transportation Enterprise to collaborate on fleet management services.

The two companies inked a memorandum of understanding that will see Trimble develop future transportation management and fleet maintenance products and services for the company. The proposal centers around Volvo’s on-board connectivity hardware and will offer solutions to help fleets run their businesses more effectively.

“Our work with Trimble enables us to continue expanding our connected vehicle services offerings, focused on partnerships with best-in-class providers,” said Conal Deedy, director of connected vehicle Services for Volvo Trucks North America. “We’re working together to enhance our customers’ fleet management systems to provide better insight into how their assets are performing and offer solutions that will increase efficiencies in their organizations.”

“We are excited to be working with Volvo Trucks to explore unique solutions for our fleet customers to reduce equipment downtime and improve efficiencies through increased insight of asset performance and service history,” added Bryn Fosburgh, president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise.