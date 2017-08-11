Wabash Canada, Fleetstop Trailers recognized

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two Canadian dealers were recognized by Wabash National as being among the best.

Wabash Canada was a five-star dealer in 2016, and Fleetstop Trailers was a four-star dealer. This is the second year Wabash National has recognized its top dealers with ambassador awards. A total of 23 dealers were part of the program, with seven being recognized for top performance.

Top-performing dealers in the U.S., included: Fleetco; M&K Trailer Centers; TEC Equipment; Twin State Trailers; and Wick’s Truck Trailers.

“Our four- and five-star dealers have demonstrated their commitment to serving our customers by consistently striving to exceed customer expectations,” said Todd Chrzan, director of sales, commercial trailer products. “Our dealers are some of Wabash National’s most valuable assets and an integral part of the company’s success. Our top dealers continually show us they share our values of quality and innovation. It’s a privilege to work with them.”

Awards were presented to dealers on Aug. 9 at Wabash National’s annual dealer meeting.