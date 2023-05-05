ZF prepares axle-based e-powertrain for production

ZF has unveiled the latest generation of an axle-based e-powertrain — AXTrax 2 — with production to being in Europe later next year and the U.S. in 2025.

Supporting light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, ZF says the compact design helps to maximize the space available for batteries and give manufacturers more design flexibility.

Two variations will be available, providing one or two e-drives. Single e-axle models will cover Class 5 to 7 in a 4×2 or 6×2, while the two axles are available for Class 8 in a 6×4 configuration.

Collectively, the systems replace the engine, transmission, drive shaft, differential, and conventional axles to electrify a commercial vehicle.

Everything synchronizes with functions including braking, advanced driver assistance systems, and automated driving systems. And it also supports digital and telematics systems via the CAN bus.

“Customers are under tremendous pressure to implement zero emission technology, and our e-mobility kit allows them to electrify existing platforms, and develop purpose-built platforms, delivering superior total cost of ownership,” said Julien Plenchette, senior vice president, Americas, commercial vehicle solutions.

“AxTrax 2 is a technology we are incredibly proud of and have been looking forward to offering to the North American market for quite some time. It is an exciting day to bring a portfolio of solutions to customers that supports the business case for electrified commercial vehicles.