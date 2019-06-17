Truck News

2019 Link Conference

July 17

8:00 a.m. – Registration & Breakfast. Visit the registration table to pick up your gift bag and join us inside for the most important meal of the day.

Networking Challenge. Mix and mingle with your fellow trucking industry members, building lasting professional relationships.

Industry Overview. Uncover the factors and trends shaping the trucking industry, presented by TransCore Link Logistics.

Speaker Series. Knowledgeable experts will inspire, motivate and give actionable knowledge you can use to level up. Learn more about our lineup of speakers below.

11:30 a.m. – Lunch. Continue networking over a filling lunch. Be sure to join us for golf in the afternoon.

July 17
https://transcore.ca/2019-conference

Lionhead Golf Club & Conference Centre
8525 Mississauga Rd
Brampton, Ontario L6Y 0C1 Canada