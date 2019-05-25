Log in
2019 Toronto Regional Truck Driving Championships
May 25
Skills competition starts at 9 a.m.
BBQ Lunch at 12 p.m.
Date:
Date:
May 25
Venue
CAA Centre
7575 Kennedy Rd S
Brampton
,
Ontario
L6W 4T2
Canada
