Truck News

« All Events

2019 Toronto Regional Truck Driving Championships

May 25

Skills competition starts at 9 a.m.

BBQ Lunch at 12 p.m.

 

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 25
Event Tags:

Venue

CAA Centre
7575 Kennedy Rd S
Brampton, Ontario L6W 4T2 Canada + Google Map