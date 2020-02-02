Bridging the Barriers

A unique approach to bridging the Trucking industry together!!

With a diverse group of keynote speakers and front-line panelists, this event will dispel myths and raise awareness to the innermost industry challenges.

The overall goal for the event is to bring all areas of the industry together in one space, from the front line, to safety, up to and including senior decision makers. As well as government officials.

The objective is to educate from all vantage points, facilitate collaboration and ultimately bridge gaps by developing a greater understanding from one end of the spectrum to the next; where it relates to challenges we all face together in individual and collective faucets of the industry.