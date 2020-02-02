Truck News

Bridging the Barriers

September 17 @ 7:30 am - 4:00 pm

A unique approach to bridging the Trucking industry together!!
With a diverse group of keynote speakers and front-line panelists, this event will dispel myths and raise awareness to the innermost industry challenges.
The overall goal for the event is to bring all areas of the industry together in one space, from the front line, to safety, up to and including senior decision makers. As well as government officials.
The objective is to educate from all vantage points, facilitate collaboration and ultimately bridge gaps by developing a greater understanding from one end of the spectrum to the next; where it relates to challenges we all face together in individual and collective faucets of the industry.

Details

Date:
September 17
Time:
7:30 am - 4:00 pm

Organizer

Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada
Phone:
519-591-6722
Email:
shelleyu@wtfc.ca
Website:
www.wtfc.ca

Venue

Hilton Garden Inn Toronto Airport West/Mississauga
1870 Matheson Blvd
Mississauga, Ontario L4W0B3 Canada + Google Map
Phone:
905-361-6300
Website:
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/yyzmtgi-hilton-garden-inn-toronto-airport-west-mississauga/?SEO_id=GMB-GI-YYZMTGI