Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships
June 8
This day is a great opportunity for professional drivers to show off their stuff! By means of a written test, a pre-trip inspection, and an obstacle course drivers compete to represent their region at the Provincial Championships taking place on Saturday, September 8th.
Drivers can enter into one of five classes: Straight Truck, Single-Single, Single-Tandem, Tandem-Tandem or B-Train. All equipment is provided. Drivers just need to come out and compete! All drivers registered will receive a “Driver’s Kit” to help them prepare for the event. Drivers can also compete for the Rookie, Grand Champion and Safety Awards / Trophies.
Details
- Date:
- June 8
- Website:
- http://cortdc.com
Venue
- Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex
-
400 East Ave
Kitchener, Ontario N2H 1Z6 Canada + Google Map