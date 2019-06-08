Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships

This day is a great opportunity for professional drivers to show off their stuff! By means of a written test, a pre-trip inspection, and an obstacle course drivers compete to represent their region at the Provincial Championships taking place on Saturday, September 8th.

Drivers can enter into one of five classes: Straight Truck, Single-Single, Single-Tandem, Tandem-Tandem or B-Train. All equipment is provided. Drivers just need to come out and compete! All drivers registered will receive a “Driver’s Kit” to help them prepare for the event. Drivers can also compete for the Rookie, Grand Champion and Safety Awards / Trophies.