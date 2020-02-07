Truck News

Delta Nu Alpha Bowling Night

February 25 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

The DNA Transportation Network’s first event for 2020 will see members and guests back on the lanes.  This fun night of bowling is a popular event – taking place Tuesday February 25th at Rexdale Bowl.  Beat the ‘winter blahs’ by having some laughs with your customers, co-workers and friends.  If you are interested in signing up for this event – please contact Bill Clark at bclark.pei@primus.ca.  Visit deltanualpha.ca for more details.

February 25
6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
www.deltanualpha.ca

Rexdale Bowlerama
115 Rexdale Blvd
Etobicoke, Ontario Canada + Google Map