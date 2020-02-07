Delta Nu Alpha Bowling Night

The DNA Transportation Network’s first event for 2020 will see members and guests back on the lanes. This fun night of bowling is a popular event – taking place Tuesday February 25th at Rexdale Bowl. Beat the ‘winter blahs’ by having some laughs with your customers, co-workers and friends. If you are interested in signing up for this event – please contact Bill Clark at bclark.pei@primus.ca. Visit deltanualpha.ca for more details.