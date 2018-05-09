Log in
Subscriber Services
Brought to you by the editors of
Truck News, Truck West & Truck Tech
News
Video
Features
Test Drives
Blogs
Products
Events
Sommet canadien sur l’entretien de flotte
Event Calendar
Truck World
Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit
Surface Transportation Summit
Expocam
Careers
Driver Recruitment
Recruitment Video
More
Digital Edition
Advertiser Index
Contacts
Advertise
« All Events
DRTA Spring Dinner
May 9 @ 6:00 pm
-
9:00 pm
Event Navigation
«
Warehousing Education and Research Council’s Annual Conference
Truxpo 2018
»
+ Google Calendar
+ iCal Export
Details
Date:
May 9
Time:
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Event Tags:
eventnewsletter
Venue
waterfront bistro
590 Liverpool St.
Pickering
,
Canada
+ Google Map
Event Navigation
«
Warehousing Education and Research Council’s Annual Conference
Truxpo 2018
»