Linamar – AZ Driver Job Fair
January 26, 2019 @ 9:00 am
-
1:00 pm
New & Experienced Drivers Welcome
Pre-Hire Road Tests Available
New Graduate Training Program Available
Details
Date:
January 26, 2019
Time:
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Venue
Linamar Transportation
700 Woodlawn Rd W
Guelph
,
Ontario
N1K 1G4
Canada
