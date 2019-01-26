Truck News

« All Events

Linamar – AZ Driver Job Fair

January 26, 2019 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

  • New & Experienced Drivers Welcome
  • Pre-Hire Road Tests Available
  • New Graduate Training Program Available
+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
January 26, 2019
Time:
9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Venue

Linamar Transportation
700 Woodlawn Rd W
Guelph, Ontario N1K 1G4 Canada + Google Map