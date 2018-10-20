Log in
Subscriber Services
Brought to you by the editors of
Truck News, Truck West & Truck Tech
News
Video
Features
Test Drives
Blogs
Products
Events
Sommet canadien sur l’entretien de flotte
Event Calendar
Truck World
Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit
Surface Transportation Summit
Expocam
Careers
Driver Recruitment
Recruitment Video
More
Digital Edition
Advertiser Index
Contacts
Advertise
« All Events
STA AGM and Gala Awards Banquet
October 20, 2018
Event Navigation
«
Fleet Safety Council’s Annual Educational Conference
Waste and Recycling Expo Canada
»
+ Google Calendar
+ iCal Export
Details
Date:
October 20, 2018
Event Tags:
eventnewsletter
Website:
http://www.sasktrucking.com
Venue
Hilton Garden Inn – Saskatoon
Event Navigation
«
Fleet Safety Council’s Annual Educational Conference
Waste and Recycling Expo Canada
»