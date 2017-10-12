Truck News

« All Events

Top Fleet Employers Gala Awards Dinner

October 12 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

In addition to celebrating and recognizing all our 2017 honourees, awards at the Gala Event will include:

·HR Leader of the Year Award

·Top Awards including: Top small, medium, large, and private fleets

·Achievements of Excellence Awards including: Workplace Culture, Training & Skills Development, Workplace Diversity, HR Innovator, Employee Satisfaction

Seating is limited!

Sponsorship opportunities available! To sponsor an award, please contact Trucking HR Canada directly by either calling us at: 613-244-4800, or email us at: info@truckinghr.com

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 12
Time:
5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Event Tags:
Website:
https://truckinghr.com/content/2017-top-fleet-employers-gala-awards-dinner

Venue

Palais Royale
1601 Lake Shore Blvd W,
Toronto, Ontario Canada + Google Map